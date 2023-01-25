Cool but seasonable January weather hanging around

Tuesdays cold and rainy day was well welcomed by many in Central Texas because we have been in dire need of rain! Rainfall totals were between around a half-inch and an inch area wide, but we still could use more rain! Rain is done for the rest of the work week, but an unsettled weather pattern may emerge this weekend and into next week (hopefully) bringing us some more rain chances. Until the next system arrives Saturday, we’re expecting cold morning lows and seasonably cool afternoon highs. Today will be the coldest day for the remainder of the work week. Morning lows, under cloudy skies, in the mid-to-upper 30s will reach the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon as clouds eventually clear this afternoon. Today’s clearing skies will also allow for morning lows Thursday and Friday morning to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. Frost could be possible Thursday and Friday morning in some spots, but a widespread frost is not expected.

Before we get into the details, I want to point out that there’s a lot of uncertainty regarding the weather this weekend and next week. We’re expecting a few different chances for rain, but we’re also not anticipating a bigger storm system to move through. The disturbances that move through our area may not completely exit so one storm system could determine what happens with the next storm system. The first disturbance potentially brings some light rain Friday night into Saturday morning, but the first real round of rain should be Saturday afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals likely remain below a quarter-inch and most of the rain may be around near and east of I-35. The first system should depart overnight so we may escape without any rain on Sunday as a weak front moves in and drops highs from the low 60s to the upper 50s. Another system arriving either Monday or Tuesday could bring us another about tenth inch of rain (or maybe more depending on when it arrives) with a third system impacting us mid-week. It’s really difficult to pinpoint exactly which day will be the rainiest, but there will be some rain around the area. We’re also keeping an eye on the potential for a significant shot of cold air next week too. The cold front arriving Wednesday *could* drop temperatures well below average late next week but that’s not set in stone just yet.

