Man accused of sexually assaulting girl on multiple occasions in McLennan, Falls counties

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jose Hernandez, 31, is being held at the McLennan County Jail after he was accused of sexually assaulting a girl in two central Texas counties on multiple occasions, police said.

Waco Police Department Spokeswoman Cierra Shipley confirmed to KWTX a referral was made to Waco police from an outside agency in November 2021.

Detectives received information a girl under the age of 12 had been sexually assaulted on multiple occasions between 2018 and 2020 at a residence in Waco, Shipley said.

The detectives proceeded with the investigation, Shipley further said, and learned the suspect had also sexually assaulted the victim at a residence in Lott, Texas.

The victim and suspect knew each other, the police spokeswoman said.

Hernandez is charged with five counts of indecency with a child and his bonds add up to $1 million.

Online jail records, however, show Hernandez is being held on an immigration detainer, meaning he would be turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement if he is able to post bond.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.