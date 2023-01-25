Possible explosive device found by police after accident in Lacy Lakeview

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office took possession of a possible explosive device found Tuesday afternoon in Lacy Lakeview.

Officers were called to a single vehicle accident on Jan. 24 in the 1100 block of E. Crest Dr.

According to officers, while working that accident, they located a small object resembling a possible explosive ordinance.

“Out of an an abundance of safety, Lacy Lakeview Police closed the roadway, and contacted the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office regarding the object, who arrived on scene shortly after and took possession of the object,” police said in a Facebook post.

Once removed, the vehicle involved in the original accident was towed from the scene, and the roadway was reopened to normal traffic.

Police did not clarify whether the device taken by sheriff’s office was, indeed, an explosive device.

No further information is available at this time.

