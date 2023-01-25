Temple Police search for suspect in morning shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting at 10:15 a.m. Jan. 25 in the 3800 block of South 31 Street.

According to police, a man was shot and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are currently investigating a potential suspect.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously

