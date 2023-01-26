10 Things To Do: January 28-29

10 Things in Central Texas this weekend
10 Things in Central Texas this weekend
By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas! Click the links below to find out more information about the events.

1. Newsies Jr. / Annie Jr.

2. Baylor Bears Mens Basketball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Mens Basketball

3. Free Pickle Ball!

4. Skellington Comic Con and Market

5. Day for Women

6. Temple Symphony Orchestra Concert

7. International Lego Day

8. Hill County Youth Fair

9. Jurassic Park showings at The Cove Theater

10. 5th annual Stagecoach Wine Trail

