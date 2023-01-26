23 arrested at ‘upscale’ Frisco hotel for soliciting prostitution, police say

(KOSA)
By RAEGAN SCHARFETTER
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Twenty-three people have been arrested following a multi-agency operation that focused on “suppressing the demand for prostitution,” the Frisco Police Department announced Thursday.

On Jan. 12 and Jan. 13, Frisco police joined other local agencies in Operation Demand Suppression.

Officials said the operation was fronted by the Department of Homeland Security as part of their Blue Campaign—a national campaign designed to “educate the public, law enforcement, and other industry partners to recognize the indicators of human trafficking.”

As part of the operation, law enforcement responded to online solicitations for prostitution, and then arranged meet-ups at an upscale hotel in Frisco. Police said this was done in cooperation with hotel management and staff.

When the suspects arrived at the hotel, they were taken into custody, interviewed by police and then taken to the Collin County Jail.

Police said no evidence was found to “substantiate rumors circulating about local underage trafficking.”

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Jennifer Burns and Jessica Burns
Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit have been found
Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD investigating ‘extremely disturbing’ assignment distributed to students at Rancier Middle School
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police gives tips on how you can avoid being a “Bank...
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’
Video surveillance showed all three suspects arriving in a late model black Honda Accord.
Wig worth $900 stolen by suspects at Killeen beauty store

Latest News

Eddie Bohannon
Suspect in Waco corner store murder transferred to local jail after conviction for firing weapon at Falls County deputy
Eric Laranze Taylor, 28, of San Antonio, was sentenced to 35 years in prison after a jury...
Texas human trafficker sentenced in scheme to get girls to work at strip clubs, engage in prostitution
The United States has around forty thousand homeless veterans.
Homelessness among veterans has been cut in half since 2010, VA says
Marlin makes progress on grant to improve water systems
Marlin makes progress on $10 million grant to improve water and drainage systems