Ascension Texas offers no clarification on reported layoffs, says it ‘we continue to evolve’ in the wake of pandemic

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ascension Texas on Thursday offered no clarification on reported layoffs and merely said in a statement to KWTX, “we continue to evolve how we deliver health care in this challenging environment” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health care network said it “focused primarily on non-clinical support roles” without confirming if employees in those roles had been laid off or separated from employment.

The Waco Tribune Herald, citing a person familiar with the situation, on Thursday, Jan. 26 reported Ascension Texas is eliminating jobs around the state, including at its Waco hospital.

Earlier Thursday, the Ascension Texas health care network announced it had reached a new agreement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas for hospital, hospital-based clinic services and ambulatory surgery centers. “This means that the contract for these services will not end on January 31, 2023, and there will be no interruption in access for BCBSTX members who seek care at Ascension facilities,” the health network said in a news release.

Below is the full statement Ascension Texas emailed to KWTX when asked to confirm the layoffs reported by The Tribune Herald:

“The global COVID-19 pandemic has taken a significant operational toll on health systems across the country, and Ascension Texas is no exception.

“We continue to evolve how we deliver care in this challenging environment and further align our strategies and structure to best support patient care initiatives in order to ensure the long-term strength of our organization as we continue to deliver compassionate, personalized care to all.

“Every effort was made to minimize the impact on patient care at the bedside and we focused primarily on non-clinical support roles.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Jennifer Burns and Jessica Burns
Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit have been found
Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD investigating ‘extremely disturbing’ assignment distributed to students at Rancier Middle School
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police gives tips on how you can avoid being a “Bank...
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’
Video surveillance showed all three suspects arriving in a late model black Honda Accord.
Wig worth $900 stolen by suspects at Killeen beauty store

Latest News

Eric Laranze Taylor, 28, of San Antonio, was sentenced to 35 years in prison after a jury...
Texas human trafficker sentenced in scheme to get girls to work at strip clubs, engage in prostitution
The United States has around forty thousand homeless veterans.
Homelessness among veterans has been cut in half since 2010, VA says
Marlin makes progress on grant to improve water systems
Marlin makes progress on $10 million grant to improve water and drainage systems
Gas pump
Statewide gas prices increase as crude oil demand rises