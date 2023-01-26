Falls County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting on Highway 6
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
REAGAN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon was investigating a deadly shooting on Highway 6, south of Reagan, Texas.
KWTX’s Bradley Vaughn learned the body of a man was found inside a black GMC Denali pickup with the driver’s side window shot out.
The investigation led to the closure of lanes heading west into Waco, creating a backup. The scene was cleared shortly before 5 p.m. and traffic is once again moving on the highway.
A Facebook from the sheriff’s post states, “the victim’s identity is pending family notification,” without offering further clarification.
