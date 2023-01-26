McLennan Community College blocks TikTok usage on campus networks and devices

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan Community College has announced it has banned the use of the popular social media app TikTok.

This comes after Gov. Greg Abbott announced banning TikTok on government-issued devices and other Central Texas colleges and universities implementing the ban to block the usage of the video-sharing app on campus.

“McLennan Community College has taken proactive steps to ensure the security of its information, network and critical infrastructure by blocking access to the app on all College networks and College-owned devices,” said Lisa Elliott, MCC Spokeswoman.

Texas State Technical College and Texas A&M Central Texas are two college and universities in area that have already implemented the ban.

