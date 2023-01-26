McLennan Community College blocks TikTok usage on campus networks and devices

Gov. Abbott in December cited concerns that TikTok poses a threat to state information given...
Gov. Abbott in December cited concerns that TikTok poses a threat to state information given that the app is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance Ltd.(MGN/Pixabay)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan Community College has announced it has banned the use of the popular social media app TikTok.

This comes after Gov. Greg Abbott announced banning TikTok on government-issued devices and other Central Texas colleges and universities implementing the ban to block the usage of the video-sharing app on campus.

“McLennan Community College has taken proactive steps to ensure the security of its information, network and critical infrastructure by blocking access to the app on all College networks and College-owned devices,” said Lisa Elliott, MCC Spokeswoman.

Texas State Technical College and Texas A&M Central Texas are two college and universities in area that have already implemented the ban.

To read the policy, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Jennifer Burns and Jessica Burns
Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit have been found
Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD investigating ‘extremely disturbing’ assignment distributed to students at Rancier Middle School
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police gives tips on how you can avoid being a “Bank...
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’
Video surveillance showed all three suspects arriving in a late model black Honda Accord.
Wig worth $900 stolen by suspects at Killeen beauty store

Latest News

10 Things in Central Texas this weekend
10 Things To Do: January 28-29
Eddie Bohannon
Suspect in Waco corner store murder transferred to local jail after pleading guilty to firing weapon at Falls County deputy
23 arrested at ‘upscale’ Frisco hotel for soliciting prostitution, police say
Eric Laranze Taylor, 28, of San Antonio, was sentenced to 35 years in prison after a jury...
Texas human trafficker sentenced in scheme to get girls to work at strip clubs, engage in prostitution