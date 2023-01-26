Nice for Friday before rain returns this week

After a very warm start to the year - We’ve been on a cooler-than-normal streak so far this week. Forecast models hint at some major weather changes heading our way as we move through the final days of January and head into February. So get ready to hop on board the cold front train and get ready for some much needed rain.

It’s been a glorious Thursday across Central Texas. Lots of sun is shining and winds aren’t too strong either. Temperatures are still cool - Even for January standards - With highs only in the low to mid 50s. Get ready for another cold night. Skies remain fair - But those winds will start to return from the south. That looks to help keep us a little “warmer” to kick off our Friday morning. Although I said “warmer” it’s still going to be a cold start to the day with temperatures down into the low 30s. Some patchy frost may be possible once again for the morning commute. Breezy south winds can be expected throughout the day on Friday. Those winds will help warm our temperatures back into the upper 50s to low 60s - Which is right where we should be this time of the year. Those winds will not only help warm things up a little - But will also bring back moisture. Clouds will be increasing from the south late in the day.

Rain chances begin to return for the weekend. Totals with this round of rain do not look that great - But we’ll take anything that comes our way. Saturday will be cloudy and mild. Temperatures start out in the mid 40s and warm into the low to mid 60s for the afternoon. We may start to see some light rain showers build in from the south Saturday morning - With scattered showers and maybe an isolated storm or two for the afternoon and evening hours. The best chance to see rain on Saturday will be for areas near and east of I-35. Some rain will linger into Saturday night ahead of a cold front. The front looks to move in on Sunday morning - Which will clear out the rain from Central Texas. Temperatures start out in the 50s and low 60s - But will be dropping back into the 50s for the afternoon as breezy north winds bring in cooler air.

Heading into the following work week the forecast gets a bit tricky. There looks to be multiple days with rain chances and much colder weather - So you’ll want to have jackets and rain gear ready to go. The thing that we’re watching right now is MAJOR differences in our forecast models regarding how much rain we could see and when the rain moves out. This is important because temperatures could be close to or below freezing some nights next week. If we still have rain in the area like some of our forecast models have - Then we may see some wintry weather return for Wednesday into Thursday. Again temperatures will play a huge role in the precipitation we see - And it’s still too early to say we will see wintry weather. We will have to watch forecast models closely over the next few days - So make sure to stay up to date with the forecast.

Regarding our rain chances - Here’s what we’re watching next week: Forecast models bring in another disturbance Monday that leaves us with a chance for scattered showers - Especially for the eastern half of Central Texas. Highs look to stay in the 50s Monday - But look even colder Tuesday as a cold front slowly works its way into our area. Highs on Tuesday look to stay in the 40s! Tuesday could be a cold and wet day. As the front arrives showers look possible. Forecast models continue to keep rain around our area for Wednesday into Thursday. Breezy north winds will funnel in colder air and keep our highs in the low to mid 40s for the afternoons. Amounts of rain for next week are still up in the air just like the type of precipitation we will see. The good news and the thing to know is that we at least have some much needed rain heading our way throughout next week.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.