Quiet weather hanging around for the rest of the work week

It was a chilly Wednesday across Central Texas. Temperatures this morning started out in the mid to upper 30s and struggled to warm up for the afternoon due to pesky cloud cover. Highs this afternoon only warmed into the low to mid 40s for our northern areas and upper 40s to around 50° for our southern areas. The lack of sun and breezy northwest winds made it feel a lot cooler outside. If you have any plans to be out and about this evening - You’ll definitely want to have your jackets ready to go.

As Tuesday’s storm system moves further to the northeast - Any cloud cover will continue to move on out of here. Look for another cold night for Central Texas. Continue to keep your P’s protected as below freezing temperatures are expected overnight into our Thursday morning. Some frost looks possible as skies become clear. Temperatures waking up and heading out the door tomorrow morning look to be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Quiet and dry conditions can be expected for Thursday and Friday. Thursday remains cool with highs in the low to mid 50s but look for lots of sunshine. Winds will stay out of the northwest on Thursday - But will not be as breezy. Strong south/southwest winds return Friday. After temperatures around freezing in the morning - Those winds will allow temperatures to warm back up around 60° for the afternoon.

Forecast models hint at rain returning for the weekend. While coverage will not be as great as what we saw on Tuesday - We do at least have more rain heading our way. We may start to see some light rain showers build in from the south by Saturday morning - With scattered showers and maybe an isolated storm or two possible for the afternoon and evening hours. The best chance to see rain on Saturday will be for areas near and east of I-35. This activity develops ahead of a weak cold front that moves in early Sunday. The front will clear out rain and allow the second half of the weekend to stay dry. Temperatures in the low to mid 60s possible Saturday - But cool down into the upper 50s and low 60s on Sunday.

We all still need more rain very badly across Central Texas. The good news is that forecast models have multiple days with rain possible for next week - But there are MAJOR differences regarding when the rain starts, how long it sticks around, how much we could see. This makes the forecast for next week a bit complicated. Another disturbance looks to move in and bring some in Central Texas some rain showers on late Monday and Tuesday. Totals are varying between our forecast models due to when the first system moves in. We could see another disturbance and strong front increase rain chances by the middle of the week. Depending on the strength, timing, and placement of the front and upper-air disturbance - We could see rain stick around for a few days and maybe a shot of some colder, Arctic air. Again - There are still A LOT of differences in our forecast models - But they at least are consistent with bringing some much needed rain into Central Texas.

