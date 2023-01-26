Sheriff Parnell McNamara appoints Capt. Steve January as his new chief deputy

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara announced Thursday he has named Capt. Steve January his new chief deputy.

January, a 34-year law enforcement veteran, replaces former Chief Deputy David Kilcrease, 64, who announced his retirement on Monday, saying he needed to step down to concentrate on health issues.

“Steve will be a great chief deputy,” McNamara said. “Steve is one of the finest law enforcement officers I have ever worked with in my entire career. Steve has had a stellar career in law enforcement and was a great detective at Waco PD before coming to the sheriff’s office.”

January, 64, worked 23 years at the Waco Police Department, with much of that time serving as a detective in the special crime’s unit. He worked four years as an investigator in the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office before moving to the sheriff’s office almost seven years ago, where he has been over the criminal investigation, cold case and human trafficking units.

“I’m excited about it,” January said Thursday. “It’s a pretty good task, but I think the way we are working together with the command staff, it is going to flow smoothly.”

January recently learned that he has health issues of his own. McNamara, addressing a room of about 400 people at the McLennan County Republican Club Jan. 19, asked the group to pray for January while he seeks treatment.

January said he has “some indication” of what he might have, but added he is still undergoing testing to determine the extent of his illness.

“There will be a treatment plan, but it shouldn’t take me out of commission to do my job,” January said. “It is serious, though.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.