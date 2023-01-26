Suspect in Waco corner store murder transferred to local jail after pleading guilty to firing weapon at Falls County deputy

Eddie Bohannon
Eddie Bohannon(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Eddie Bohannon, 24, who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to firing a weapon at a Falls County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Jan. 18, 2022, has been transferred to the McLennan County Jail to answer charges in a deadly corner store shooting.

A McLennan County grand jury this week indicted Bohannon for murder in the fatal Jan. 16, 2022, shooting of Curtis Joe Freeman.

Bohannon was sentenced to 35 years in prison earlier this week in Falls County after pleading guilty to aggravated assault of a peace officer with a deadly weapon for the shooting involving the Falls County Sheriff’s Office deputy. It happened during a traffic stop two days after he allegedly shot and killed Freeman.

Police officers found the badly wounded 30-year-old Freeman at the corner store located at 1900 JJ Flewellen in Waco. Paramedics transported Freeman to a local hospital, where he was eventually placed on life support before succumbing to his wounds.

Bohannan was arrested on Jan. 18, 2023, after a police chase in Falls County. That morning, a female deputy stopped Bohannan near Highway 320 and Highway 7 when Bohannan allegedly opened fire on the deputy.

“A short pursuit happened right after and Eddie shot again,” Falls County Sheriff Joe Lopez told KWTX at the time. “He fled the scene after the deputy was able to apprehend the passenger.”

The deputy was not wounded during the shooting, and after speaking with the passenger in custody, learned the gunman was Bohannon. The passenger identified herself as the mother of Bohannon’s children and said the truck he was driving belonged to her grandfather in Chilton.

Deputies located the truck in Chilton, and with the help of the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office’s Fugitive Apprehension and Special Task (FAST) unit, captured Bohannan coming out of the woods, Lopez said. Bohannan was allegedly in possession of a pistol when he was taken into custody.

Once behind bars for the incident in Falls County, Bohannon was served with a new warrant charging him with murder for the killing of Freeman in McLennan County.

