Suspect in Waco corner store murder transferred to local jail after conviction for firing weapon at Falls County deputy

Eddie Bohannon(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Eddie Bohannon, 24, who pleaded guilty on Tuesday for firing a weapon at a Falls County Sheriff’s Office Deputy on Jan. 18, 2022, has been transferred to the McLennan County Jail after a grand jury indicted him for murder in the fatal shooting of Curtis Joe Freeman on Jan. 16, 2022, a court document obtained by KWTX states.

KWTX confirmed Bohannon been sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault of a peace officer with a deadly weapon for the shooting involving the Falls County Sheriff’s Office deputy during a traffic stop two days after he allegedly killed Freeman.

Bohannon allegedly shot the 30-year-old Freeman at the corner store located at 1900 JJ Flewellen in Waco. After arriving at the corner store, officers located Freeman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported Freeman to a local hospital, where he was eventually placed on life support before succumbing to his wounds.

Bohannan was arrested two days later following a shooting and a police chase in Falls County. That morning, a female deputy stopped Bohannan near Highway 320 and Highway 7 when Bohannan allegedly opened fire on the deputy.

“A short pursuit happened right after and Eddie shot again,” said Falls County Sheriff Joe Lopez. “He fled the scene after the deputy was able to apprehend the passenger.”

The deputy was not injured. The FCSO called the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office to request assistance and Sheriff Parnell McNamara sent in his Fugitive Apprehension and Special Task (FAST) unit.

According to the MCSO, two of the FAST deputies found and captured Bohannan coming out of the woods. Apparently, the suspect was trying to get to his girlfriend’s house. McNamara said Bohannan had a pistol on him when he was taken into custody.

Once behind bars for the incident in Falls County, Bohannon was served with a new warrant charging him with murder for the killing of Freeman in McLennan County.

Online jail record show that although bond was set at $1 million for the murder charge, Bohannon will remain jailed while he serves his prison sentence for the aggravated assault against a peace officer conviction.

