WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On Tuesday night at the end of the Waco High girls’ basketball game against Killeen, Waco senior guard Ivory Scott took the ball down the court and fired off a three at the buzzer for the win.

The Waco girls won the game 53-50. The Lions improved to 5-5 in district play.

Waco will play Lake Belton on Friday.

