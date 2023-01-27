6 arrested in Smith County juvenile sex operation sting

From top left clockwise: Jose Hernandez, Matthew Organ, James Amos, Delano Roosevelt Phelps,...
From top left clockwise: Jose Hernandez, Matthew Organ, James Amos, Delano Roosevelt Phelps, Monterrey Lobo.(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Attorney General’s office made a string of arrests this week in connection with suspects they say attempted to have sex with underage girls.

According to the arrest affidavits, these arrests were made between Tuesday and Thursday via sting operations set up by law enforcement officers with the attorney general’s office, in which they would pose as underage girls, luring the suspects to agree to pay for various sex acts while also having them acknowledge that the girls were under the legal age of consent. The suspects were then told to meet the girls at a specified location in Smith County where they were then arrested.

The suspects arrested include Jose Hernandez, 37, of Tyler; Matthew Organ, 44, of Whitehouse; Delano Roosevelt Phelps, 89, of Tyler; James Amos, 54, of Flint; Charles McLarty III, 75, of Flint; and Monterrey Lobo, 47, of Jacksonville.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Jennifer Burns and Jessica Burns
Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit have been found
Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD investigating ‘extremely disturbing’ assignment distributed to students at Rancier Middle School
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) had the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders...
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police gives tips on how you can avoid being a “Bank...
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’

Latest News

D'Corian Haywood
JaccBoyWorld gang member pleads guilty to murder of Lufkin teen
Trina Jackson (center left) reacts to the sentencing of D'Corian Haywood, who plead guilty to...
Family of slain Lufkin teen speaks about sentencing of JaccBoyWorld gang member
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel defeats rival in leadership vote
Homeless person in Killeen, Texas
Annual count reveals Killeen’s homeless population dropped
Central Texas Girl Scouts kickstart cookie sales
Central Texas Girl Scouts kickstart cookie sales