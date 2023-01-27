Annual count reveals Killeen’s homeless population dropped

Homeless person in Killeen, Texas
Homeless person in Killeen, Texas(City of Killeen)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The annual Point-in-Time (PIT) Count revealed the homeless population in the city of Killeen dropped from more than 200 in 2022 to 169 in 2023, the city said in a news release.

The count was conducted by the Texas Homeless Network, the Central Texas Homeless Coalition, and other organizations on Jan. 26.

The Point-In-Time count is a census of all homeless persons. Cities nationwide participate in similar counts throughout the year and report the data to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Other forms of homelessness, such as those staying temporarily with friends or people who are able to come up with enough funds for a hotel/motel, are not included in the PIT Count, per HUD guidelines.

The numbers represent about 30-35 percent of the total homeless population, based on national statistics and evaluations of count activities nationwide.

Here are this year’s initial results per organizers:

TOTAL Counted:  332

  • Killeen:  169
  • Temple:  121
  • Belton: 04
  • Hamilton County: 19
  • Lampasas County: 14
  • Children under 18:  5
  • 47%       male
  • 53%       female
  • 64%       ages 25-64 (largest age range)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Jennifer Burns and Jessica Burns
Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit have been found
Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD investigating ‘extremely disturbing’ assignment distributed to students at Rancier Middle School
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) had the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders...
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police gives tips on how you can avoid being a “Bank...
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’

Latest News

Central Texas Girl Scouts kickstart cookie sales
Central Texas Girl Scouts kickstart cookie sales
Central Texas Girl Scouts partner with local business for innovative program
Central Texas Girl Scouts kickstart cookie sales; partner with Waco business for innovative coffee program
Body found in Wolf Pen Creek
College Station Police: Body found in creek
File
Wanna bet? Texas Legislature to reconsider legalizing casinos and sports betting