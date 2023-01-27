Annual count reveals Killeen’s homeless population dropped

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The annual Point-in-Time (PIT) Count revealed the homeless population in the city of Killeen dropped from more than 200 in 2022 to 169 in 2023, the city said in a news release.

The count was conducted by the Texas Homeless Network, the Central Texas Homeless Coalition, and other organizations on Jan. 26.

The Point-In-Time count is a census of all homeless persons. Cities nationwide participate in similar counts throughout the year and report the data to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Other forms of homelessness, such as those staying temporarily with friends or people who are able to come up with enough funds for a hotel/motel, are not included in the PIT Count, per HUD guidelines.

The numbers represent about 30-35 percent of the total homeless population, based on national statistics and evaluations of count activities nationwide.

Here are this year’s initial results per organizers:

TOTAL Counted: 332

Killeen: 169

Temple: 121

Belton: 04

Hamilton County: 19

Lampasas County: 14

Children under 18: 5

47% male

53% female

64% ages 25-64 (largest age range)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.