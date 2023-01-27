Central Texas Girl Scouts start cookie sales; partner with Waco business for innovative coffee program

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Central Texas Girl Scouts are back again selling cookies throughout the area, and Waco’s Girl Scout troop is partnering with local coffee shop, Dichotomy, to create a cookie-inspired latte.

Jaylynn Merrell, who is a Waco Girl Scout and Robinson High School sophomore, and she is no rookie to cookie sales. She has been a girl scout since Kindergarten.

Merrell said the organization has helped make her who she is.

“It’s taught me a lot decision-making skills,” she said. “It’s taught me a lot about business ethics, and it’s really taught me about what I want to be when I grow up by doing interviews...It taught me that I want to do something with the camera.”

During Merrell’s time as a girl scout, she has participated in the program that partners with Waco coffee shop, Dichotomy.

The partnership with Dichotomy transforms a girl scout cookie into a latte.

“We partnered with the Girl Scouts to develop a drink that they thought tasted and represented their cookie well,” Dichotomy employee, Maddie Ely said.

The lattes are inspired by different girl scouts every year. This year, the Waco Girl Scouts chose to model a drink after the peanut butter sandwich cookie, called the Peanut Butter Brew, or PB Brew. Dichotomy provided different syrups to match the cookie and created a cookie milk, soaking the Girl Scouts cookie in the milk.

“When we met with the girl scouts, we let them play with all of the ingredients, taste different ratios of syrups to figure out what they liked best,” Ely said.

After Dichotomy reopens in February following remodeling, they plan to start offering the latte in February. Central Texas Girl Scouts will receive a portion of the profits.

The Girl Scouts also benefit in more ways than one by selling cookies at stores around the region. Merrell said the profits will go toward the scouts as well as the Central Texas council to provide trips, campus and learning opportunities.

Central Texas Girl Scouts will be ready to make some sales to residents the next few weeks. You can find your closest Girl Scout booth by typing in your area code on this website.

One cookie residents will not at local booths is the new Raspberry Razzle cookie. It is only available online.

“We are trying to teach our girls online business ethics as well as most of us shop online today,” Melissa Green, who is the Central Texas Programs Specialist, said. “You can buy those from your local Girl Scouts as well, and they’ll direct ship to your house.”

The Girl Scouts will be selling Adventurefuls, Caramel deLites, Do-si-dos, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Patties, Thin Mints, Toast-Yays and Trefoils at local booths.

