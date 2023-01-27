CVS, Walmart pharmacies to cut hours

Both companies are reportedly feeling the pitch of staffing issues.
Both companies are reportedly feeling the pitch of staffing issues.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You might want to check your pharmacy’s hours before you pick up your next prescription.

CVS and Walmart are reducing pharmacy hours amid a staff shortage in the industry.

Beginning in March, Walmart pharmacies will close two hours earlier, at 7 p.m. CVS said it will shift or cut hours at about 6,000 locations also starting in March.

Walgreens made similar changes last year.

Locally owned pharmacies are facing the same problem.

The National Community Pharmacists Association said more than three-quarters of pharmacies in the U.S. report staffing difficulties.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Jennifer Burns and Jessica Burns
Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit have been found
Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD investigating ‘extremely disturbing’ assignment distributed to students at Rancier Middle School
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) had the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders...
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police gives tips on how you can avoid being a “Bank...
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’

Latest News

Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at...
Man crushed to death by outdoor urinal
The body-camera footage shows suspect David DePape wrest the tool from 82-year-old Paul Pelosi...
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack
GRAPHIC: Bodycam released of Paul Pelosi attack
This photo shows David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi. Video released...
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack
FILE - Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., leaves the Speaker's office to walk to the House...
House GOP seeks new restrictions on use of US oil stockpile