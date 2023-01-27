DPS identifies three killed in fiery wreck during pursuit in Milam County

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILANO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the three people killed in a fiery crash during a pursuit in Milam County as Phabian Jyquez Bynaum, 19; Malik Ezekiel Thomas, 21; and Davarius Travon Bynaum, 20, all of Cameron, Texas.

DPS said a 2015 Dodge Challenger driven by Jyquez Bynaum was speeding southbound on US 190.

According to DPS, the car was attempting to escape from a Milam County Sheriff’s Office Deputy attempting to pull Jyquez Bynaum over for a traffic violation.

DPS said Bynaum attempted to pass another vehicle on the southbound improved shoulder, AND that’s when the Dodge’s right tires came off and the Dodge lost control.

The Dodge crossed the northbound lane, crashed through a fence, and into a tree. It rolled upside down and caught fire.

All three men inside the car were pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Greg Hoelscher.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

MILANO, Texas (KWTX) - Three people were killed in a fiery crash Thursday afternoon following a pursuit involving law enforcement officers in Milam County.

According to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was pursuing the driver of a vehicle allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle crashed on private property just south of CR 337 and Highway 36/US 190.

The Milano Fire Department responded to the scene after the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

According to the sheriff, three occupants in the car died as a result of the crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Jennifer Burns and Jessica Burns
Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit have been found
Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD investigating ‘extremely disturbing’ assignment distributed to students at Rancier Middle School
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police gives tips on how you can avoid being a “Bank...
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) had the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders...
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022

Latest News

Good News Friday: January 27, 2023
shooting causes building damage
Early morning shooting leaves building damaged
MCC most recent Central Texas college to ban TikTok from campus network
MCC most recent college to block TikTok from campus network
Carmen DeCruz's trial is underway
Witnesses’ at DeCruz’s trial describe what they saw during the last minutes of Michael Dean’s life in day four of trial