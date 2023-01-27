DPS identifies three killed in fiery wreck during pursuit in Milam County

MILANO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the three people killed in a fiery crash during a pursuit in Milam County as Phabian Jyquez Bynaum, 19; Malik Ezekiel Thomas, 21; and Davarius Travon Bynaum, 20, all of Cameron, Texas.

DPS said a 2015 Dodge Challenger driven by Jyquez Bynaum was speeding southbound on US 190.

According to DPS, the car was attempting to escape from a Milam County Sheriff’s Office Deputy attempting to pull Jyquez Bynaum over for a traffic violation.

DPS said Bynaum attempted to pass another vehicle on the southbound improved shoulder, AND that’s when the Dodge’s right tires came off and the Dodge lost control.

The Dodge crossed the northbound lane, crashed through a fence, and into a tree. It rolled upside down and caught fire.

All three men inside the car were pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Greg Hoelscher.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

MILANO, Texas (KWTX) - Three people were killed in a fiery crash Thursday afternoon following a pursuit involving law enforcement officers in Milam County.

According to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was pursuing the driver of a vehicle allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle crashed on private property just south of CR 337 and Highway 36/US 190.

The Milano Fire Department responded to the scene after the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

According to the sheriff, three occupants in the car died as a result of the crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

