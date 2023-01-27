Early morning shooting leaves building damaged

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a building damaged.

This happened around 12:45 a.m., on the 1700 block of E. Avenue I.

Officers responded to a call of multiple people fighting, then shots were fired.

No injuries have been reported but a building was hit by a bullet.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

Witnesses told Temple Police they saw a small white vehicle leave the scene.

This case is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477.

