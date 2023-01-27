Lorena ISD hires Kevin Johnson to be new head football coach, athletic director

Kevin Johnson
Kevin Johnson(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Lorena ISD has named a head football coach and athletic director to fill the shoes of Ray Biles who after 31 seasons announced his retirement earlier this month.

Current high school principal Kevin Johnson will lead the Leopard’s in the 2023 season after he was unanimously approved for hire by the LISD Board of Trustees Friday.

“I am thankful to Dr. Kucera and the school board for this opportunity and their support of Lorena athletics, Johnson stated in a news release Friday morning.

Johnson, already a familiar face in the Lorena ISD, worked with Biles the past 11 years at Lorena High School. He also served on Bile’s coaching staff eight seasons from 2012-2019, while also serving as the school’s current principal.

“I have known Ray for over 20 years. I consider him a mentor and a friend. I am thankful for his leadership and his friendship,” Johnson said. “I am extremely excited about this opportunity. Having worked with coach Biles for eight years I understand the culture and expectations and look forward to continuing to build on the Leopard tradition of success.”

Lorena ISD Superintendent Joe Kucera says Johnson’s familiarity with the coaches and student-athletes in Lorena ISD will not only provide stability with the football program but across the entire Leopard athletic department.

“Kevin understands our culture. He worked with coach Biles,” Kucera said. “Athletics is a big part of Kevin’s life and I know how important it is to him to be a Lorena Leopard.”

Johnson’s football coaching career began at Sam Houston State where he was a graduate assistant from 1993-1994. In 1995 Johnson joined the Connally High School football program as an assistant coach. He served as the Cadets’ defensive coordinator and assistant head coach from 1996-1999.

From 2000-2003 Johnson served as Connally’s offensive coordinator then special teams coordinator and was the assistant athletic director.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Jennifer Burns and Jessica Burns
Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit have been found
Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD investigating ‘extremely disturbing’ assignment distributed to students at Rancier Middle School
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) had the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders...
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police gives tips on how you can avoid being a “Bank...
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’

Latest News

UMHB
VIDEO: Former UMHB coach uses strong language at practice
Waco senior guard hits buzzer beater
Waco Buzzer Beater
Waco senior guard hits buzzer beater
MCC hosts Temple
McLennan Highlanders outlast Temple Leopards