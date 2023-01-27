Lorena ISD hires Kevin Johnson to be new head football coach, athletic director

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Lorena ISD has named a head football coach and athletic director to fill the shoes of Ray Biles who after 31 seasons announced his retirement earlier this month.

Current high school principal Kevin Johnson will lead the Leopard’s in the 2023 season after he was unanimously approved for hire by the LISD Board of Trustees Friday.

“I am thankful to Dr. Kucera and the school board for this opportunity and their support of Lorena athletics, Johnson stated in a news release Friday morning.

Johnson, already a familiar face in the Lorena ISD, worked with Biles the past 11 years at Lorena High School. He also served on Bile’s coaching staff eight seasons from 2012-2019, while also serving as the school’s current principal.

“I have known Ray for over 20 years. I consider him a mentor and a friend. I am thankful for his leadership and his friendship,” Johnson said. “I am extremely excited about this opportunity. Having worked with coach Biles for eight years I understand the culture and expectations and look forward to continuing to build on the Leopard tradition of success.”

Lorena ISD Superintendent Joe Kucera says Johnson’s familiarity with the coaches and student-athletes in Lorena ISD will not only provide stability with the football program but across the entire Leopard athletic department.

“Kevin understands our culture. He worked with coach Biles,” Kucera said. “Athletics is a big part of Kevin’s life and I know how important it is to him to be a Lorena Leopard.”

Johnson’s football coaching career began at Sam Houston State where he was a graduate assistant from 1993-1994. In 1995 Johnson joined the Connally High School football program as an assistant coach. He served as the Cadets’ defensive coordinator and assistant head coach from 1996-1999.

From 2000-2003 Johnson served as Connally’s offensive coordinator then special teams coordinator and was the assistant athletic director.

