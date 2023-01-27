Reckless driver blamed for collisions and lane closures on I-35 in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department on Thursday evening was asking drivers to stay away from Exit 304 on I-35 South “for the near future.”

“A driver, who is now in police custody, was driving recklessly and hit multiple drivers on the interstate,” police said in a Facebook post.

At about 7:30 p.m., police said the interstate highway was down to one lane.

