Reckless driver blamed for collisions and lane closures on I-35 in Temple

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department on Thursday evening was asking drivers to stay away from Exit 304 on I-35 South “for the near future.”

“A driver, who is now in police custody, was driving recklessly and hit multiple drivers on the interstate,” police said in a Facebook post.

At about 7:30 p.m., police said the interstate highway was down to one lane.

