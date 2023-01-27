Several rounds of rain in the forecast... It’s also turning cold!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds will start to increase across Central Texas tonight, and we could see a few light showers as early as sunrise on Saturday. Spotty light showers will continue off & on throughout the day Saturday, mainly along & east of I-35. Strong south winds at 15-25 mph are expected most of the day Saturday & highs will make it into the low-to-mid 60s. A cold front will move through our area on Sunday. In advance of that front we will likely see some scattered showers and thunderstorms, once again mainly across areas along and east of I-35. The rain potential will push off to the southeast quickly, and breezy and cooler conditions will filter in during the afternoon.

Much better rain chances look to arrive next week for all of Central Texas. As of now the best timeframe for rain looks to be on Tuesday and Wednesday. Many areas of Central Texas will likely pick up an inch or more of rain out of this event! It’s going to be cold while we see this rain next week, with highs Monday through Thursday staying in the 40s. As of now we are forecasting a cold rain, but we are not expecting freezing rain or sleet in our area. Off to the northwest, mainly north of I-20, there is a slight risk for icy conditions from this system. We will keep you updated on any shifts in the forecast, but for now just be ready for some cold and rainy weather next week!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Jennifer Burns and Jessica Burns
Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit have been found
Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD investigating ‘extremely disturbing’ assignment distributed to students at Rancier Middle School
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) had the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders...
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police gives tips on how you can avoid being a “Bank...
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’

Latest News

fastcast sunset lake
Break out the streamers: A parade of storm systems rolls through the area starting this weekend and lasting until next week
Sean's Friday Fastcast
fastcast country dirt road sunny skies
Nice for Friday before rain returns this week
fastcast dry field partly cloudy skies
Jack Frost is nipping at your car windshield this morning