Temple police investigating first murder of 2023

Police said the suspect , 30-year-old Donovan Alsum, is in custody but did not clarify whether he is charged with murder.(Bell County Jail)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The victim in a shooting on Jan. 25, identified by Temple police as as 27-year-old Michael Powell, has died and the case is now being investigated as the first murder of 2023.

Police said the suspect , 30-year-old Donovan Alsum, is in custody but did not clarify whether he is charged with murder.

Online jail records show Alsum is being held at the Bell County Jail for an “offense unknown/third degree felony.”

The shooting was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of S. 31 Street.

Powell was shot and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later succumbed to his wounds.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477.

