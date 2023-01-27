Three killed in fiery wreck during pursuit in Milam County

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MILANO, Texas (KWTX) - Three people were killed in a fiery crash Thursday afternoon following a pursuit involving law enforcement officers in Milam County.

According to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was pursuing the driver of a vehicle allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle crashed on private property just south of CR 337 and Highway 36/US 190.

The Milano Fire Department responded to the scene after the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

According to the sheriff, three occupants in the car died as a result of the crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

