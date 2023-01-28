Bellmead’s city manager expects new developments to make the city a place to ‘live, work and play’

Bellmead’s city manager Yost Zakhary says he wants residents to be proud of their city
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Waco isn’t the only city in McLennan County experiencing some major developments recently.

Between road construction, new businesses breaking ground, and plans for an upgraded baseball facility, city manager Yost Zakhary says there’s a lot Bellmead is doing to make it a place where folks can “live, work and play.”

Some of the key developments that will help make this happen include the new Chick-fil-A going up next to the American Bank off I35 and Loop 340, which just broke ground last week.

Other projects include road and sidewalk construction across the city, which Zakhary says was paid for through grants.

But one big plan that’s been floating around city council recently is a new baseball facility and park. The city owns land at the end of Dugger St., called Dugger field, that is being considered for this facility.

“What we’re trying to do is find a place for people to really call home and stay in the Bellmead area,” Zakhary, the city manager of Bellmead, said. “And even for people outside of Bellmead, to come and enjoy the facilities we hope to build.”

