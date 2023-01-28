Carmen DeCruz changes statement, adds that Michael Dean may have reached for gun, the jury learned on day five of the former police officers trial

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The first official week of Carmen DeCruz’s trial wrapped up today, in Belton.

The former Temple police officer is on trial for second degree manslaughter in the shooting and killing Michael Dean, an unarmed black man in 2019.

Friday morning started out with a brief testimony from Texas Ranger and lead investigator Travis Dendy.

The jury was played a series of interviews between Dendy and Carmen DeCruz that were recorded the night of Michael Dean’s death.

Notably, DeCruz mentions he’s unsure of how the gun fired.

He was given a chance to rewatch his body cam footage and after, changed his statement to say it seemed as if Dean reached for the weapon.

Dendy’s testimony was cut short for time but we are expected to her more from him next week.

We then heard testimonials from three separate forensic scientists who handled case evidence.

Scientist Jeffrey Kelly noted that for Dean to have fired the weapon he would’ve had to discharge two separate safety mechanisms before firing.

Scientist Agatha Eason stated that based on DNA tests, Dean had no direct contact with DeCruz’s gun.

The last forensic scientist we heard from, Elinor Hehir, enhanced DeCruz’s body cam footage through a series of analysis.

Stabilizing, increasing the light and clarifying the video were all done on her end.

These results were shown to the jury.

The last two testimonials we heard were from members of the Temple Police Department.

On De. 2, 2019, Sergeant Thomas Richeson arrived on scene and was assigned to watch over DeCruz.

By watching Richeson’s body cam footage, the jury learned that DeCruz was granted a phone call to his daughter.

Two minutes into the discussion, Richeson requests to turn his body camera off since he was not part of the investigation at the time.

This was granted and the video ends there.

After Richeson, Lieutenant Timothy Simeroth took the stand.

We didn’t get to hear much from Simeroth before the day was over but state attorney’s did play a recording of the police scanner when DeCruz initially called for help.

“He just hit my car,” and “Cefco on the loop,” were the last words said by DeCruz over the scanner.

After this, court adjourned for the day.

Earlier in the week, Judge Paul Lepak predicted a verdict wouldn’t come until next week’s hearings.

