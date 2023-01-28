Hamilton County woman charged after horses found in deplorable conditions

HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - Tina Hengst, 54, of Hamilton County, is charged with with cruelty to livestock animals after horses and donkeys in her care were allegedly found living in neglected and deplorable conditions, said Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Isaac Partain.

On Monday, Jan. 16, the sheriff’s office received a complaint from a concerned citizen regarding multiple horses at a residence that were not being cared for properly, and not being provided adequate food and water.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy began an investigation into the neglect of multiple horses and three donkeys located at 205 County Road 102.

Once at the residence, the deputy located the malnourished animals, and identified Hengst as the owner, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators traveled to the residence to begin the seizure process, but soon learned that all the horses had been removed from the property, and relocated to an unknown location.

On Tuesday Jan. 24, horses were located at a residence on County Road 513. Deputies traveled to the location and Hengst was taken into custody and jailed on a $10,000 bond.

Deputies, along with the assistance of Southern Twang Second Chance Ranch, a nonprofit facility, took possession of the animals until they can be fostered to new homes.

“The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will continue to be an advocate for the safety and well being of all animals both pet and livestock,” Partain wrote in a Facebook post.

