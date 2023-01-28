“It’s downright disgusting”: Central Texas organization and law enforcement respond to video released by Memphis police

By Madison Herber
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The horrific body cam footage released by Memphis police of the night Tyre Nichols was brutally beaten by five officers has captured attention across the nation, including right here in Central Texas.

The President of the NAACP branch in Killeen says she is shocked and appalled by the officers behaviors and a local police chief agrees.

“It was unnecessary, uncalled for and just downright disgusting,” says TaNeika Moultire, with NAACP in Killeen.

She says what happened to the 29-year-old is a problem that is destroying families and communities in our country.

“It makes those who are actually in this profession for the right reasons, doing the right thing, look bad,” Moultrie adds.

Our local law enforcement is echoing that statement. Chief Cheryl Victorian with the Waco Police Department issued a statement Friday night that says:

“It saddens me to hear of yet another tragic and incomprehensible death at the hands of persons representing the police profession. It offends me, and others who honorably serve each day, that there are men and women who wear the badge and selfishly decide to administer justice by using excessive force. The actions of these individuals are reprehensible, negatively impact our entire profession, and diminish the work we do daily to build community trust. Our primary responsibility as law enforcement professionals is the sanctity of life. The behavior of these men is now reflective of the core principles of policing or of the overwhelming majority of men and women who have committed to public safety and public service. The Waco Police Department will continue to work to serve honorably in providing the quality of police service our communities deserve and we offer our sincerest condolences to the family of Mr. Nichols.”

Moultrie says she is not only appalled as an advocate, but as a mother too.

“To see your child just constantly being kicked, and hit, and punched. Just on the ground, lifeless, hopeless, helpless,” she says.

When KWTX asked her about the protesting in response to the video, she says there are better ways to be the change you want to see.

“Let’s think of other ways that can come together as a nation, t0 #1, demand justice. #2 to demand change and #3 to continue to stay in the fight,” Moultrie says.

