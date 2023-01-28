Police: Mutiple Texas A&M students sexually assaulted by same suspect

By Conner Beene
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University Police Department is gathering information regarding three reported sexual assaults.

Two victims reported that they were sexually assaulted at an off-campus apartment. The victims reported they met the suspect at Northgate bar. The victims then went to the suspect’s apartment where the sexual assaults occurred.

One victim reported that she was choked during the incident.

Texas A&M University Police Department also received information regarding another sexual assault that was reported to a Campus Security Authority involving the same suspect on Friday.

The victim reported that she was sexually assaulted on Friday at her off-campus home.

Authorities reportedly know the identity of the suspect who is described as a 20-year-old black male who is, 6′5″ tall, 330 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone having information pertaining to this or other incidents is encouraged to contact the Texas A&M University Police Department at 979-845-2345.

