Several rounds of rain in the forecast... It’s also turning cold!

We will see some spotty light off & on showers through out the day today, mainly along & east of I-35. Strong south winds at 15-25 mph are expected most of the day & highs will make it into the low-to-mid 60s. A cold front will move through our area on Sunday. In advance of that front we will likely see some scattered showers and thunderstorms, once again mainly across areas along and east of I-35. The rain potential will push off to the southeast quickly, and breezy and cooler conditions will filter in during the afternoon.

Much better rain chances look to arrive next week for all of Central Texas. As of now the best timeframe for rain looks to be on Tuesday and Wednesday. Many areas of Central Texas will likely pick up an inch or more of rain out of this event! It’s going to be cold while we see this rain next week, with highs Monday through Thursday staying in the 40s. As of now we are forecasting a cold rain, but we are not expecting freezing rain or sleet in our area. Off to the northwest, mainly north of I-20, there is a slight risk for icy conditions from this system. We will keep you updated on any shifts in the forecast, but for now just be ready for some cold and rainy weather next week!

