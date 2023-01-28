Texas DPS investigating double fatal crash in San Saba County, Friday afternoon

Fatal Crash (File)
Fatal Crash (File)(KWTX)
By Josh Bowering
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAN SABA COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS troopers responded to a major crash between two pick-up trucks, on Friday.

The crash occurred around 4:06 p.m. on FM-45, roughly half a mile south of FM-2995 in San Saba County.

The involved parties are 65-year-old Richard Blair Harris who was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram pick-up truck and 52-year-old Eugenio Botello Perez who was driving a 2001 Chevrolet pick-up truck.

Perez who is from San Saba was traveling southbound, according to DPS Troopers.

Harris who is from Brownwood was traveling northbound, also towing a cargo trailer.

The Chevrolet failed to maintain its lane, crossing into northbound traffic and into Harris’ path, according to the investigating Trooper.

Both Harris and Perez were pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace Sharon Blossman.

A 23-year-old male passenger who was inside Harris’ Dodge Ram sustained non-incapacitating injuries and was treated on the scene.

Next of kin have been notified.

This investigation is ongoing.

