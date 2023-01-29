Cafe Homestead hosts benefit dinner to raise money for new space

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This weekend Cafe Homestead hosted a benefit dinner as the rebuilding process continues. Just two days before Christmas a fire destroyed the Waco restaurant that has been around for over 30 years.

“We just started getting so many emails, texts, Facebook just saying how can we help?” Andrew Taylor, general manager at Cafe Homestead said. “Is there a way we can support you in any way?”

The restaurant is located on the Heritage Homestead property. Staff are turning an event space on the property into a full-fledged restaurant.

“Oh yeah so, all of the staff since it burnt we’ve kept them on and they’ve been helping us retrofit this space.”

Sara Lefver said she has been going to the restaurant for over 20 years and wanted to show her support.

“We were heartbroken for the community,” Lefver said. “The cafe is just like the heart of the community. It’s where we come to get good food and see our friends.”

Taylor did not set a price for the meal. However, all donations collected will go towards the new Cafe Homestead on the property.

“A lot of the focus in terms of what we’re trying to do with the money is upgrade the chairs and the tables,” Taylor said. “We want to be sure that everything we get can be handmade.”

The special benefit event started on Friday and around 350 people came out to show their support between the two days.

“Just getting to hear how much Cafe Homestead means to them and been a part of anniversary celebrations, it’s really touching,” Taylor said.

Starting on Tuesday the temporary fix will welcome guests for lunch throughout the week. Then on Feb. 11 the space will be open for regular dinner hours.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.