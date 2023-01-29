Classroom Champions: Bishop Reicher’s Georgeanna Tucker

By Chad Vautherine
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Bishop Reicher Catholic School senior Georgeanna Tucker.

Tucker is very high-achieving in the classroom and is an all-district selection in multiple sports. She’s also not the first member of her family to be named a Classroom Champion.

Congratulations, Georgeanna!

