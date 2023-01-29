Cold front brings rain and colder weather for the rest of the weekend

Saturday featured hit and miss spotty light rain showers. Mainly areas near and east of I-35 saw rain and totals didn’t amount to much - Only around a few hundredths of an inch. More rain is in the forecast for today as a cold front swings through Central Texas. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look possible. We’re not expecting any severe weather - But gusty winds, pockets of heavy rain, and lightning may be possible in storms. Rain will shift east and southeast and drier conditions will return for the afternoon and evening hours. The WARMEST temperatures for Sunday will occur in the late morning hours. Temperatures will be dropping into the upper 40s to mid 50s for the afternoon behind that front. If you have any plans to be outdoors on Sunday - Make sure you have your rain gear and warm jackets ready to go. Breezy north winds will also make it feel even colder out.

We have multiple rounds of rain in the forecast for the upcoming week. There are still some uncertainties between our forecast models regarding just how much we could see - But beneficial rain looks like it’ll return for Central Texas this week - So you better keep that rain gear close by! Rain totals look to be anywhere from 1″ to 1.5″ west of I-35 to 1.5″ to 2.5″ near and east of I-35. The further east you travel - The higher the rain totals are.

Here’s what we’re expecting throughout the week : Multiple disturbances will be moving in from the west/southwest which will bring waves of rain throughout the work week. Scattered coverage of showers looks possible by Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Monday will stay chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s! Coverage of rain increases for Tuesday and Wednesday. Those days will be the rainiest for Central Texas - And also when we’re expecting the heaviest rain to fall. Temperatures again will stay very chilly - Only warming into the upper 30s and low 40s for the afternoons. Thursday looks to feature widely scattered showers as well. Forecast models are showing uncertainty with when the rain will move out - But go ahead and plan for wet and cold conditions throughout the day on Thursday. The storm systems will pass and drier weather returns to end the work week and we look to stay that way into next weekend.

Wintry weather looks possible for some in Texas - But the big question right now is how far south will the coldest temperatures travel. Temperatures will play a MAJOR role in the type of precipitation Central Texas sees this week. Right now - Forecast models have been consistent in keeping the frozen precipitation out of our area and to our northwest. The overnight and morning hours will be the time we’re most concerned to see the possibility of rain transitioning into freezing rain or sleet - Mainly Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Temperatures will be close to or below freezing for some during those times. Our far western and northwestern counties will be the areas we are watching closely for the possibility of some ice. So at the moment we are NOT forecasting any frozen precip for Central Texas as it looks to stay to our north/northwest - But we are monitoring this closely. Continue to stay up to date with the forecast.

