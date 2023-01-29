Columbus police: 6-month-old twin of Ohio Amber Alert in December died Saturday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Columbus Police Department, 6-month-old Ky’air Thomas who was at the center of an Ohio Amber Alert on Dec. 19, 2022, died late Saturday night.

Police are investigating how the baby died and say authorities will do an autopsy Monday.

Thomas and his twin brother Kason Thomas were inside their mom’s Honda when it was stolen from Donatos Pizza at East 1st Avenue and North High Street in Columbus on Dec. 19, 2022.

Ky’air was found at the Dayton International Airport around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2022.

Surveillance video at a gas station in Huber Heights, near Dayton, spotted Nalah Jackson, where she asked an employee for money and was driving the stolen Honda at that time.

Jackson was arrested in Indianapolis, Indiana by police on Dec. 22, 2022.

On Dec. 22, 2022, Kason was found near a Papa John’s in Indianapolis, hours after police arrested Jackson.

Jackson is facing state and federal charges and is being held in jail on a $1.5 million bond.

