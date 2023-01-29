No. 17 Baylor beats Arkansas, 67-64, in Big 12/SEC Challenge

By Chad Vautherine
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor rallied back from behind and lasted the Arkansas Razorbacks, 67-64 Saturday at home.

As the Bears continue to ride their six-game winning streak, they improve to 16-5 on the year.

Freshman Keyonte George added 24 points to the Baylor tally, including a seven-point streak in the final few minutes that pulled Baylor ahead of the Arkansas.

Baylor will get back to Big 12 play on Monday as they travel down to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns in a ranked matchup.

