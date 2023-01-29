Second mountain lion near Los Angeles hit, killed by car

Another mountain lion near Los Angeles has died.
Another mountain lion near Los Angeles has died.(Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area/NPS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Another mountain lion near Los Angeles has died.

Authorities said the lion, tagged P-81, was found on the Pacific Coast Highway in the Western Santa Monica mountains after being struck by a vehicle.

P-81′s death comes more than a month after P-22, a Los Angeles area mountain lion, became a local celebrity when he was photographed beneath the iconic Hollywood sign by a camera trap.

That lion had also been struck by a car and was euthanized by authorities.

The National Park Service says vehicle strikes are the leading cause of death for mountain lions in the southern California area.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) had the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders...
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police gives tips on how you can avoid being a “Bank...
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’
The chaotic incident happend in Paulding County, where police are now investigating what...
Georgia school bus driver slapped by parent, drives off with kids on board
KWTX 10-Day Forecast

Latest News

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication
Demonstrators protest Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Washington, over the death of Tyre Nichols, who...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture
Screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard, who skillfully adapted stories of historical Black figures...
Gregory Allen Howard who wrote ‘Remember the Titans’ dies
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast, Feb. 3, 2022, on Capitol Hill in...
Concerns over prayer breakfast lead Congress to take it over