Texas woman faces manslaughter charge in connection to 2021 crash on SH 36 in Temple

Judy Sanders
Judy Sanders(Bell County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas was been charged with manslaughter in connection to a 2021 crash in Temple.

Judy Sanders, 53, was arrested following a warrant obtained by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to the affidavit obtained by KWTX, the crash occurred at 1:28 a.m. Dec. 11, 2011 on State Highway 36 in Temple between a white Dodge Dart, driven by Sonia Garcia, and red Dodge Journey.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment where Garcia later died. Sanders would recuieve4 various treatments and was able to talk to police.

Sanders stated she " could not remember anything about the crash but remembers from a friend’s house off Prairie View where she was either driving home or to a local cemetery.”

While talking to police, she would admit she had drunk some alcohol but had eaten before driving to the friend’s house.

Investigators were able to obtain the black box in both vehicles and would take pictures of the crash site.

“The data showed that the most likely scenario that took place was that Sanders was driving in the wrong lane of travel at 30 mph when Garcia’s vehicle approached,” said the affidavit.

According to police, Garcia slowed down to under the speed limit and moved toward the lane Sander’s would have traveled in to avoid collision. However, Sanders would then accelerate and cross into the lane colliding with Garcia.

