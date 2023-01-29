Waco police search for missing man

Demontray Sims, 27, was last seen Jan. 28 near the intersection of Shelby and Sheppard wearing...
Demontray Sims, 27, was last seen Jan. 28 near the intersection of Shelby and Sheppard wearing a black hoodie and hat.(Waco Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man.

Demontray Sims, 27, was last seen Jan. 28 near the intersection of Shelby and Sheppard wearing a black hoodie and hat.

According to police, his family has not heard from him in over five days.

Anyone with information is to contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.

