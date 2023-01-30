2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from Target

Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow...
Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow (right) were charged with shoplifting and unlawful transaction with a minor in connection to the incident on Sunday night.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - St. Matthews Police arrested multiple people on Sunday night after being accused of stealing more than $4,000 in LEGO sets from the Target on Westport Road.

Two adults, 35-year-old Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson, and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow were charged with shoplifting and unlawful transaction with a minor in connection to the incident on Sunday night.

Three other juveniles were also listed as accomplices in the theft, police said.

According to an arrest report, officers were called to the Target store on Westport Road by a loss prevention team who saw the listed subjects shoplifting.

Police were told the subjects had baskets full of LEGO sets, went past cashiers and left the store without paying. The LEGO sets were then loaded into a vehicle and the individuals attempted to leave the store.

Loss prevention staff at Target told police the subjects had taken 23 LEGO sets worth around $4,853.45.

Officers arrived and found Alexander as the driver of the listed vehicle, which was boxed in on the side of the store.

According to the report, her vehicle also had a temporary license plate flipped up in an attempt to hide the registration number.

Police said Alexander was also unable to provide insurance for her vehicle.

Alexander was also charged with improper display of registration plates and failure to own required insurance.

The two adults were booked in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, while the three juveniles were taken to the Youth Transition Center.

