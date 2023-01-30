Boy ends up 1,600 miles from home in another country after opting for shipping container in hide-and-seek game

A container trailer truck drives past containers stacked at the Northport in Port Klang,...
A container trailer truck drives past containers stacked at the Northport in Port Klang, Selangor, Malaysia, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Malaysia is expected to release exports figures on Aug. 19. Photographer: Samsul Said/Bloomberg via Getty Images(SAMSULSAID | Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By ARSHAD R. ZARGAR
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW DELHI (CBS NEWS) — Around the middle of this month, workers at Malaysia’s Port Klang were surprised to hear knocking from inside one of the shipping containers that had just come off a ship from Bangladesh. When they opened it, they were even more surprised to see a young boy step out.

He couldn’t speak the local language, so the port workers couldn’t figure out who he was or how he ended up inside the container. They alerted law enforcement agencies, which immediately suspected it was a case of human trafficking.

“He was the only one found in the container. A police report was lodged and as he was having a fever, he was taken for medical examination,” Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Malaysia’s Home Minister, was quoted as saying by the country’s national news agency Bernama.

The boy was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he remained under medical treatment. Before too long, an investigation revealed the boy was a 15-year-old from Chittagong, Bangladesh, about 1,600 miles away.

According to various news reports, the boy, whom officials identified only as Fahim, had chosen the shipping container as a hiding place during a game of hide-and-seek with friends, but accidentally locked himself in.

The container was loaded onto the Malaysia-bound vessel and the ship started its journey on January 11 from Chittagong, reaching Port Klang in Malaysia on January 17, the day he was discovered.

Photos and videos of Fahim, looking weak and confused after arriving in Malaysia, have appeared online.

The Malaysian police’s investigation ruled out the human trafficking theory.

“Investigations found no elements of human trafficking. The boy is just believed to have entered the container, fell asleep and found himself here,” the Malaysian home minister said earlier this month.

Malaysia’s government started the administrative process of getting Fahim back home last week, and there were reports that he could even make the return journey to Bangladesh aboard the same vessel — not inside a shipping container, of course.

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm warnings are in effect for all of Central Texas from 12 PM Monday through 6 AM...
Winter storm warnings in effect from 12 pm through 9 am Wednesday
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) had the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders...
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police gives tips on how you can avoid being a “Bank...
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’
The chaotic incident happend in Paulding County, where police are now investigating what...
Georgia school bus driver slapped by parent, drives off with kids on board

Latest News

Man wanted for murder captured in Mexico City
Man wanted for Laredo murder captured in Mexico City
Man wanted for murder captured in Mexico City
Man wanted for murder on Del Mar captured in Mexico City
The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority and other community...
Moss Rose Center to open Monday in Killeen
FILE-Jessica Lemmer goes over a fraction problem with her third grade math class on Jan. 14,...
With full state coffers and bipartisan support, Texas teachers are hopeful they’ll get a raise this year