Bryan man sentenced to 35 years for family violence crimes

A child received severe head injuries after Jamarious Davis struck him in the head with a liquor bottle, said prosecutors.
Jamarious Davis was arrested after being located by police and attempting to escape by jumping...
Jamarious Davis was arrested after being located by police and attempting to escape by jumping out of a window.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after attacking his wife and her 12-year-old son in separate incidents, according to prosecutors.

Jamarious Davis was sentenced last week in Brazos County for the April 2019 assault in which he destroyed his wife’s property and then strangled the woman on their bed while saying they would be together “till death do us part.”

In February 2020, police say Davis used a liquor bottle to strike the woman’s child in the head.

The boy was rushed to a Houston hospital where he was treated for severe traumatic brain injuries and facial fractures.

“Domestic violence will never be tolerated in this community, especially when the violence affects a child in such a profound manner,” said Brazos County Assistant District Attorney Kristin Burns.

Davis pleaded guilty to his charges and in addition to the sentence, a judge granted the survivors a lifetime protective order.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) had the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders...
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022
Winter Storm Watch in effect from 12PM Monday until 9AM Wednesday
Winter storm warnings in effect from 12 pm through 9 am Wednesday
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police gives tips on how you can avoid being a “Bank...
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’
The chaotic incident happend in Paulding County, where police are now investigating what...
Georgia school bus driver slapped by parent, drives off with kids on board

Latest News

The MKT Train Depot will be home to the new location of a Temple cookie shop, a train-themed...
New opportunities for business owners at MKT Train Depot
Army Green Beret Sid Hamid seen in two photos 20 years apart.
Brazos Valley veteran exposed to burn pits faces uphill battle to receive treatment
Temple Police squad car
Temple police investigating shooting, property damaged
Jaquarious Ford, 19, and Daniel Salazar-Rivera, 17, were taken into custody shortly after they...
Pair arrested, accused of armed robberies in Bryan neighborhoods