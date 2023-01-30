Dangerous travel expected as multiple rounds of freezing rain move through Central Texas

Winter Storm Warnings will remain in effect until Noon Wednesday, February 1st as multiple rounds of freezing rain and/or sleet move through Central Texas into the middle of the week.

Coverage of wintry weather has stayed scattered across Central Texas throughout the day on Monday. It’s also been falling relatively lightly. This is good for our area as it hasn’t created too many problems for roadways across Central Texas - But you’ll want to remain careful if you have to travel over bridges and overpasses. Keep in mind that if roads look wet - It could likely be icy as our temperatures have stayed near or below freezing all day long. Travel will be hazardous for Central Texas for at least the next 48 hours. If you can - It is best to STAY HOME. Ice accumulation may approach or even exceed a quarter-inch on Tuesday alone making travel hazardous (if not impossible) and potentially causing power issues.

Conditions will begin to deteriorate fast Monday night into Tuesday as our next wave of moisture moves in from the southwest. Starting in the early morning hours of Tuesday, and lasting off-and-on through much of the day, widespread freezing rain will move through Central Texas. Forecast models have been consistently showing that the heaviest precipitation totals will be along and west of I-35 - But that doesn’t mean freezing rain won’t happen east of the interstate. Everyone needs to plan for the potential of frozen precip falling in our area - But what falls will greatly depend on what temperatures are in your area. Temperatures throughout the day on Tuesday will not change much and stay in the upper 20s and low 30s - The best chance for temperatures to climb above freezing will be across our southeastern counties of Cameron and Robertson and down into the Brazos Valley. Unfortunately another wave of freezing rain or sleet will be likely as we head into Wednesday - Which will bring additional ice accumulation into Central Texas. Some of our forecast models warm our temperatures above freezing Wednesday afternoon for more of Central Texas - Especially near and east of I-35. If that happens, we could see the freezing rain transition into cold rain. It still looks like we will have pockets of heavier precip falling throughout the day. We will have to wait and see how things play out on Tuesday - Which will impact how cold the air will be on Wednesday. Go ahead and plan for additional wintry precip into Wednesday afternoon - But we’ll keep you updated if things change.

Thursday’s temperatures look to remain above freezing. We will still have additional showers passing through - mainly throughout the morning hours with conditions drying out for the afternoon. Highs on Thursday look to be back into the 40s. Temperatures heading into Friday morning will drop back down to freezing - So whatever is left on the ground will likely still be icy for the morning commute. Lots of sunshine returns for the end of the week and the melting will continue. Highs on Friday climb back into the 50s! Dry weather and warmer temperatures return for the weekend. Another shot of rain arrives Tuesday/Wednesday of next week as a cold front moves in - But this time it looks to be ONLY liquid rain.

