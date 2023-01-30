Dewey Community Center to open as warming center in Waco

City of Waco
City of Waco(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Dewey Community Center will open as a warming center due to the weather forecast, the City of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management announced.

Dewey Community Center will open at 6 p.m. Jan. 30 and remain open through 11 a.m. Feb. 1. in the 925 block of North 9th Street.

“Hours may be extended based on the weather conditions,” said Michele Bean, Spokesman for the City of Waco.

The center will be available to the public as a warming center to assist residents of Waco-McLennan County in relief from the cold.

Cots, blankets, snacks and bottled water will be available.

Support workers and security will be on-site for the operations of the center. Pets are accepted as long as they are in a crate.

