Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX WEATHER) - Central Texas is gearing up for a major winter storm. Instead of seeing a combination of frigid temperatures, sleet, snow, and freezing rain like in 2021 or sleet in 2022, this year’s winter storm is expected to bring freezing rain. A widespread and potentially significant icing could be on the way.

USE THE INTERACTIVE TRAFFIC MAP BELOW TO MONITOR TRAFFIC CONDITIONS IN YOUR AREA:


Brought to you by KWTX.com
TxDOT interactive traffic map
TxDOT interactive traffic map(TxDOT)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm warnings are in effect for all of Central Texas from 12 PM Monday through 6 AM...
Winter storm warnings in effect from 12 pm through 9 am Wednesday
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) had the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders...
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police gives tips on how you can avoid being a “Bank...
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’
The chaotic incident happend in Paulding County, where police are now investigating what...
Georgia school bus driver slapped by parent, drives off with kids on board

Latest News

Winter storm warnings are in effect for all of Central Texas from 12 PM Monday through 6 AM...
Winter storm warnings in effect from 12 pm through 9 am Wednesday
fastcast icy roads sleet on roads
Multiple rounds of freezing rain in the forecast through Wednesday
fastcast icy roads sleet on roads
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Central Texas into the middle of the week
fastcast sunset
Cold front brings rain and colder weather for the rest of the weekend