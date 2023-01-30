Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays

(KWTX WEATHER) - Central Texas is gearing up for a major winter storm. Instead of seeing a combination of frigid temperatures, sleet, snow, and freezing rain like in 2021 or sleet in 2022, this year’s winter storm is expected to bring freezing rain. A widespread and potentially significant icing could be on the way.

