InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 12

In a pair of investigations Andy Pierrotti looks at flawed forensics and wrongful convictions. First, he covers the story of a stepmother, sentenced to life in prison. His investigation reveals the doctor who helped put her away roughly 20 years ago now says he made a mistake. Next, a man on death row since the 1980s could get a new trial because of flawed bike mark evidence. Also, a man spends more than half of his life in prison accused of murder. Experts say faulty science put him away, but now some small steps toward possible vindication. Plus, Rachel DePompa explains why you should choose credit over debit when shopping online.

Flawed Forensics: Prosecutors have charged at least 3,000 people in the U.S. with abuse or murder connected to a flawed medical diagnosis since 2015. It’s called Shaken Baby Syndrome (SBS). But, over the past few years, some of their convictions have been overturned after evolving science shows these diagnoses are inherently unreliable. Investigative reporter Andy Pierrotti profiles one case involving a mother serving life in prison for shaking her stepson to death in 1997. He uncovers new evidence from an unlikely medical examiner that experts say proves her innocence. Now, one juror who voted to convict her 20 years ago believes he sent an innocent woman to prison.

Flawed Forensics: Bite mark evidence: Bite mark evidence has been used in dozens of convictions over the years, but recently, the federal government says that evidence is not scientifically sound. Many forensic dentists too have backed down from believing bite marks can match suspects’ teeth with certainty. In this story, we focus on why many call this “junk science” and the people looking for a new trial because they were convicted using bite mark evidence. We look at one such case where a man has been on death row for decades because of bite mark evidence presented in court by the same dentist who helped prosecute Ted Bundy – and at least 30 cases where people were recently exonerated.

Evidence deemed wrong in murder conviction of Kansas teen: A horrific killing. A boy lost his mother and then the nightmare got worse. Michael Politte spent more than half of his life in prison accused of murder. Experts say faulty science put him away, but now some small steps toward possible vindication.

Watching Your Wallet: In 2022, 0nline shopping made up about 15% of U.S. retail and e-commerce sales hit about $1 trillion. Shopping from behind a screen may be more convenient, but it doesn’t come without risk. Rachel DePompa explains in this weeks’ Watching Your Wallet.

