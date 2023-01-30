Kellen Moore out as Dallas Cowboys OC, McCarthy to call plays

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore watches pregame drills during a preseason NFL...
Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore watches pregame drills during a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)(Michael Ainsworth | AP)
By ALEX KELLER
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM— Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has parted ways with the team, multiple sources reported on Sunday.

Head coach Mike McCarthy will reportedly assume play-calling duties next season.

The news comes just minutes after the Philadelpha Eagles secured a spot in Super Bowl LVII by routing the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game on Jan. 29, 2023.

The 49ers advanced to the NFC championship after beating the Cowboys 19-12 last Sunday.

Moore helped lead the Cowboys to a 12-5 season for the second year in a row and made the playoffs as one of the NFC wildcards. They advanced to the divisional round after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14 on Jan. 16, 2023.

Last season, Dallas was the number four scoring offense in the league with an average of 27.5 points per game. However, QB Dak Prescott struggled with turnovers, throwing 15 over the course of the year.

Several teams are already expressing interest in bringing Moore on board, including the Los Angeles Chargers and the Buccaneers.

