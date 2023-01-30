Moss Rose Center to open Monday in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority and other community partners to provide an increased services warming center for those in need from Monday through the morning of Friday.

The Moss Rose Community Center will open at noon Jan. 30 to serve lunch and will stay open continuously to provide shelter to those in need until 9 a.m. on Thursday.

It will open again at 6 p.m. on Feb. 2 and close Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. If no one is utilizing the service at 11:30 p.m., then the warming center will close each night.

While a meal will be provided, the center still does not offer full sheltering services. City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold and do not offer full sheltering services, as no beds or showers are provided.

To provide a safe environment for community members who use this service, all donations must follow these guidelines:

Call ahead to (254) 327-1164 (ext. 13) to see what is needed

Food is required to be in original packaging, not past posted expiration date and not require heating

Blankets must be brand new, odor free and in original packaging

Unfortunately, the Moss Rose Center can NOT accept the following:

New or used (including gently-used) toys, clothing, stuffed animals, bedding, or candy

Gift-wrapped items

New or used medical supplies or equipment

