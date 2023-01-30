Moss Rose Center to open Monday in Killeen

The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority and other community...
The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority and other community partners to provide an increased services warming center for those in need from Monday through the morning of Friday.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority and other community partners to provide an increased services warming center for those in need from Monday through the morning of Friday.

The Moss Rose Community Center will open at noon Jan. 30 to serve lunch and will stay open continuously to provide shelter to those in need until 9 a.m. on Thursday.

It will open again at 6 p.m. on Feb. 2 and close Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. If no one is utilizing the service at 11:30 p.m., then the warming center will close each night.

While a meal will be provided, the center still does not offer full sheltering services. City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold and do not offer full sheltering services, as no beds or showers are provided.

To provide a safe environment for community members who use this service, all donations must follow these guidelines:

  • Call ahead to (254) 327-1164 (ext. 13) to see what is needed
  • Food is required to be in original packaging, not past posted expiration date and not require heating
  • Blankets must be brand new, odor free and in original packaging

Unfortunately, the Moss Rose Center can NOT accept the following:

  • New or used (including gently-used) toys, clothing, stuffed animals, bedding, or candy
  • Gift-wrapped items
  • New or used medical supplies or equipment

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm warnings are in effect for all of Central Texas from 12 PM Monday through 6 AM...
Winter storm warnings in effect from 12 pm through 9 am Wednesday
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) had the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders...
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police gives tips on how you can avoid being a “Bank...
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’
The chaotic incident happend in Paulding County, where police are now investigating what...
Georgia school bus driver slapped by parent, drives off with kids on board

Latest News

FILE-Jessica Lemmer goes over a fraction problem with her third grade math class on Jan. 14,...
With full state coffers and bipartisan support, Texas teachers are hopeful they’ll get a raise this year
The suspect is described as 6 feet, 250 pounds and wearing a black long jacket, brown hood,...
Temple Police search for aggravated robbery suspect
City of Killeen plans to upgrade lights for park’s basketball and tennis courts
City of Killeen plans to upgrade lights for park’s basketball and tennis courts
City of Killeen plans to upgrade lights for park’s basketball and tennis courts
City of Killeen plans to upgrade lights for park’s basketball and tennis courts